All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Fall Festival Arts and Crafts BOOtique — Grande Luxe Hotel Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Will have 100 plus vendor booths, food, live music, face painting and jumping castles. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20. 1-910-364-4655. facebook.com.
Tucson Coin Club Coin Show — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. There will be 38 tables of dealers with US and world coins and paper money, tokens, medals, gold and silver and numismatic supplies. Several dealers will be available to buy precious metals and there will be free appraisals available. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. 305-5513. tucsoncoinclub.com.
THURSDAY
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
SATURDAY
Creek Walk: Flowing Waters - From Farms to River Restoration — Watershed Management Group at Flowing Waters, W. Palmyra St. and N. Shannon Road. Explore past, present and future of this important sector of Tucson and the current efforts of green infrastructure and river restoration. 9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 26. 396-3266. watershedmg.org.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss how to attract hummingbirds and other pollinators by planting salvias. 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26. Free. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Exhibit of African Art at FIBERARTS19 — The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St. contemporary and traditional art from the cultures and countries of Africa and a gallery of African-inspired works by local artists. Shopping, live demonstrations, door prizes, live music, food trucks, activities for kids and more. noon-6 p.m. Oct. 26. 791-7795. fiberarts19thsg.org.