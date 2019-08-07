FESTIVALS
Anniversary Celebration — Natural Grocers, 6320 N. Oracle Road. Receive a free reusable bag with purchase. 12-2 p.m. attend a Tropical Juice Bar; 4-6 p.m. have a scoop of ice cream. Enter for a chance to win the grand prize trip for two to Hawaii, and other fabulous prizes. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 15. Free. 297-0700.
Indoor Rummage Sale — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Shoes, books, art supplies, frames, cloths and small furniture. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17. Free. 629-9976.
Wood and Pit Fired Clay Vessels by Jaren Stroback — The Tucson Clay Co-op Studio, School and Gallery, 3336 N. Dodge Blvd. A focus on form and it’s interactions with wood ash, fuming, and organic combustible materials. 4-9 p.m. Aug. 16. Free. 1-917-705-3803.
Fun and Games for Seniors — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Fun and easy to learn. 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Free. 594-5200.
Mama's House: a DJ Mother Tierra Pool Party — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Music, food trucks, local craft beer and wine. Hotel McCoy is donating all ticket sales to the medical relief fund of Jake Walker. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 23. Free. 1-844-782-9622.
Gastronomy Night / Teacher Appreciation Night (Cool Summer Nights) — Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Bone up on biology, rock out with geology, and take off with astronomy. Teachers will receive free admission and 10% off in gift shops with a teacher ID. Plus, books and posters will be available free to teachers. If your school does not issue ID badges, please bring a letter on school letterhead from your principal or other administrator stating that you are a teacher. 5-10 p.m. Aug. 17. Free. 883-2702.