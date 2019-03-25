NIGHTLIFE
An evening on the patio with Johnnie Molina — The Breeze Patio Bar & Grill, 6555 E. Speedway. Classic rock. 6-8 p.m. March 28. Free. 731-1414.
Psych-Folk Legend Dave Bixby — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Psychedelic folk legend Dave Bixby playing with local acoustic singer-songwriter Dean Merrell. 8-11 p.m. March 29. $5. 207-1588.
Zero Miles to Empty — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 29. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 29 and April 5. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. British invasion favorites. 7-11 p.m. March 30. Free. 888-1900.
Taken By Drones — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Tucson based rock band that covers tunes from the 90s and 2000s era of time. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 30. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. April 1. Free. 775-2337.
Reel Tucson A Midsummer Bash — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. An evening of performance and new films featuring the Queens of Night RewBee and Mary Jane. April's theme is Shakespeare and words, words, words. 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. April 4. Free. 882-0204.
Potty Mouth Pottery Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Create that one of a kind gift and say it/paint it. Includes light snacks and BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. April 5. $10. 790-1100.