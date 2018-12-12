NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock Quartet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz and R&B. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Free. 628-8533.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Dec. 21 and 28. $5. 444-0439.
Diamondbaxx Shake — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Blues and hard rock. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 21. Free. 887-9027.
Larry Armstrong & CopperMoon — Bianchi's Italian North, 3620 W. Tangerine Road, Marana. Americana. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 22. Free. 579-8118.
Xception — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock party favorites through the 90s and beyond. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 22. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Dec. 24. Free. 775-2337.
Mary After Dark — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Cold classic rock, southern rock and blues. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 28. Free. 887-9027.