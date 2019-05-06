Here are a few other comedy shows heading our way:

Lopez opens restaurant in Phoenix

Comedian George Lopez jumped into the celebrity restaurant arena in 2017 when he opened George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen at the San Manuel Casino in Highland, California.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant grossed $5 million last year, he said.

"People may not like my comedy, and I may even have a high rate of people who don’t like it. Even as easy as it is to dislike me, everybody loves my restaurant," Lopez said.

On May 3, he opened the second location"George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen" at Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino in Laveen, Arizona, on the west side of Phoenix. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant has a dining room that can seat 140 and is decorated with hand-painted graffiti murals and quintessential Mexican artwork including Dia de Los Muertos and lucha libre masks.

Lopez said the menu, based on recipes from his grandmother, includes tacos, burritos and bowls, and the popular Cabo Stuffed Potato dressed up with carne asada and queso. They also make churros and tortillas on site.

Lopez said he plans to open a third location at a casino in Torrence, California.

"It’s a great way to get my divorce money back," he joked.