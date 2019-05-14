After thunder and lightening and a whole bunch of rain forced the folks at the AVA at Casino del Sol to pull the plug on his nearly sold-out concert on Saturday, comedian George Lopez is circling back.
He will make up the date for his canceled “The Wall” show at the AVA on June 1, and anyone who had a ticket for the earlier show will have first dibs on the makeup, box office sources said. Show your reserved seat ticket stub or receipt for the May 11 show at the box office near Moby’s restaurant in Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. The offer is not good for lawn tickets.
The first-dibs offer is good from 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, through midnight Saturday, May 18. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 19, at the casino box office or online at tickets.casinodelsol.com; prices were not released.
Lopez’s makeup show was one of several new shows the AVA announced Tuesday including Intocable with Voz de Mando and Banda Machos on June 28; magician Lance Burton on Aug. 16; Travis Tritt and Charlie Daniels with Love and Theft on Aug. 25; and Pepe Aguilar on Aug. 30.