COMEDY
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. July 26. Free. 289-8076.
I Mom So Hard — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Comedy show. 8-9:30 p.m. July 26. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. July 27. $8. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Show People — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 25-27, Aug. 1 and 2; 3-5 p.m. July 28. Through Aug. 24. $20. 327-4242.
Identity Crisis — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre at the Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Written by local award-winning playwright, tells the story of a man suffering retrograde amnesia. Without any identity or identification he is sent to a care home where he confronts other residents each suffering their own particular identity crises. Ages 16 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 26 and 27; 2-4 p.m. July 28. Last chance. $20. 780-7476.
Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tabitha discovers a monster living under her bed. So the two team up and travel to Underthebedland to use their creativity and prove that all of us, monsters and humans, are great despite of our differences. 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 28. Through Aug. 4. $10. 327-4242.
Director's Cut - La Ronde — The Screening Room, 127 East Congress. Ten directors, both theater and film, interpret an individual scene from Arthur Schnitzler's La Ronde. Directors include Andrew Baughman, Avai D'Amico, Gabriela de Brequet, Michael Fenlason, Mark Klugheit, Chloe Loos, Alexander Robinson, Nicole Scott, Margaret Smith, and Gretchen Wirges. Ages 21 and up event. 7-9:30 p.m. July 29. $15. 207-9611.