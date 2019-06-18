COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. June 28. Free. 289-8076.
"Gertrude Git Yer Gun!" Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. Through Sept. 15. $5. 398-5618.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
POETRY
Poetry Unites Us — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Come with poems you love or those you have composed, to share with others who share your passion. Poems will not be critiqued, only appreciated. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. June 27. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Cabaret Boheme's Anything Goes — Ramada Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St. Big D and the Love Muscles will provide live musical accompaniment to a smorgasbord of modern and retro acts in the traditional Vaudeville style and Tucson's belly dance troupe, HipNautique. Shows run two hours with a fifteen minute intermission. A cash bar will be open. Ages 18 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 21, 22, 28 and 29. $25. 668-5808.
Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tabitha discovers a monster living under her bed. So the two team up and travel to Underthebedland to use their creativity and prove that all of us, monsters and humans, are great despite of our differences. 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 30. Through Aug. 11. $10. 327-4242.