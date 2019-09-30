HOME, GARDEN AND CRAFT FAIR
All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
SATURDAY
Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show — La Paloma Academy, 8140 E. Golf Links Road. Handmade holiday crafts and decorations, wood and metal art, jewelry, baked goods and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13. 275-8201. angelstoomarketplace.com.
Organic Garden Fair and Plant Sale — St. Mark's Church, 3809 E. Second St. Plants, herbs, locally grown organic vegetable and herb seedlings, seeds, compost and organic gardening supplies. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 12. 749-9429. tucsonorganicgardeners.org.
Rummage/Bake Sale — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Gently used items and homemade bake goods for sale. Please bring a canned good for the Community Food Bank. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12. 461-2910.