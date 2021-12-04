Get into the holiday spirit with Tucson-themed gift wrap

The Arizona Daily Star is kicking off the holiday season with a gift to our readers.

Starting Dec. 5, we’ll be sharing one page of Tucson-themed gift wrap to help show off your Old Pueblo pride to your loved ones.

For this year’s 12 Days of Cheer, we are bringing back some oldies but goodies with designs from Arizona Daily Star editorial cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, graphic artist Chiara Bautista and snaps from our talented team of photographers.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the Arizona Daily Star each day through Dec. 16 to collect each one. You can also visit Tucson.com/cheer to download and print the images on your own.

About the artists

David Fitzsimmons: Fitz, who joined the Star in 1986, claims he was born in an arroyo and raised by javelina and quail which is why they often appear in his cartoons, and here, in his wrapping paper.