Get into the holiday spirit with Tucson-themed gift wrap

The Arizona Daily Star is kicking off the holiday season with a gift to our readers.
Starting Dec. 5, we’ll be sharing one page of Tucson-themed gift wrap to help show off your Old Pueblo pride to your loved ones.
For this year’s 12 Days of Cheer, we are bringing back some oldies but goodies with designs from Arizona Daily Star editorial cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, graphic artist Chiara Bautista and snaps from our talented team of photographers.
Be sure to pick up a copy of the Arizona Daily Star each day through Dec. 16 to collect each one. You can also visit Tucson.com/cheer to download and print the images on your own.
About the artists
David Fitzsimmons: Fitz, who joined the Star in 1986, claims he was born in an arroyo and raised by javelina and quail which is why they often appear in his cartoons, and here, in his wrapping paper.
Believed to be older than most saguaro, Fitz says, “I love Christmas. I still own the same aluminum Christmas tree we used to set up in the arroyo — and I live on a diet of nothing but eggnog, the holiday spirit and Christmas tamales. My wrapping paper is ideal for wrapping saguaro sweaters or javelina hats.”
View his work at tucson.com/news/opinion/fitz.
Chiara Bautista: Bautista is a graphic designer and illustrator who has worked as a graphic artist for the Arizona Daily Star since 2001.
Her work is recognizable from her characters and narrative content. Chiara pulls from a plethora of imagery references, from elements that reflect her Mexican heritage, to music references.
Check out her work at facebook.com/chiarabautistaartwork.
Kelly Presnell: Presnell is a Star photographer with a slew of awards, including the 2021 Photographer of the Year award from the Arizona Newspaper Association for the fourth year in a row.
He’s been with the Star for nearly two decades. Presnell’s undergraduate degree is in art, but his graduate studies were interrupted when he got a job at the Iola (Kan.) Register. Photography became his calling.