OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. April 18 and 25. 724-5375.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also include, an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18-22, 25 and 26. 377-5060.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A walk in the garden to learn how species perform a balancing act to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions. 3:15-3:45 p.m. April 18 and 24. 733-5158.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Observe the varied land forms of the desert, bajadas, washes, and outcrops. Tour in your own car with stops along the way lead by park guide. 2-3:30 p.m. April 19. 733-5153.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. A short walk which includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs. 11:15-noon. April 19 and 26. 733-5158.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park West. A short talk about the moon and the music of two of our volunteer musicians. Bring a chair. 8-8:45 p.m. April 19. 733-5158.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Agua Caliente Park. Join us for child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 19. 724-5375.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. A 2.5 mile hike that goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trialhead. 4-7 p.m. April 19. 733-5158.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk to discover the variety of cacti that inhabit the desert. 10:15-11 a.m. April 19 and 26; 3:15-4 p.m. April 20 and 25. 733-5158.
Armory Park Neighborhood Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Led by historian Ken Scoville, the tour will feature landmark buildings on Scott St. Pre-registration is suggested. 10 a.m.-noon. April 20. $25. 837-8119.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. April 20. 724-5375.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 11 a.m.-2:15 p.m. April 20. 733-5153.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. April 20. 377-5060.
History Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82 at the San Pedro River, Tombstone. Join a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River for a history hike. The walk will last approximately 1.5 hours; it entails a quarter mile walk around the town on roads or walkways and a .8 mile total walk to the town cemetery down a rough trail, to include a short, rocky, uphill stretch. Donations accepted. 1-2:30 p.m. April 20. 459-2555.
Saguaro National Park Explorer Camps — Saguaro National Park West. One day camp for kids ages 9-10. Set up camp, hike, make friends, roast marshmallows and enjoy nature. To register e-mail Ranger Heather at sagu_education@nps.gov. 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. April 20. $20. 733-8614.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Dress for weather, bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. April 20. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers: Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 8 a.m.-noon. April 20. 724-5375.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park ranger on a half mile hike on a rocky trail to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. 6-7:15 p.m. April 20. 733-5153.
Thriving, Surviving, and Inspiring. Life in the Sonoran Desert — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn of the adaptations plants and animals have to survive and flourish in the harsh desert land. Closed-toed shoes, and water required. Meet at the Sendero Esperanza Trailhead. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 1-4:30 p.m. April 20. 733-5158.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Walking tour of the grounds. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. April 20 and 23. 724-5375.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. An easy short walk in the garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. April 21; 10:15-11 a.m. April 23. 733-5158.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk to discover how some of the amazing plants and animals adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. 3:15-4 p.m. April 22; 11:15-noon. April 24. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques used to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. April 22, 23 and 29. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on a 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Suitable footwear and water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. April 22 and 23. 733-5153.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. Join us on this guided walk to observe the rich bird life in the desert and riparian habitats of Cienega Creek Natural Preserve. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-10 a.m. April 23. 724-5375.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. A half mile hike with a naturalist to explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. Learn what strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. 3:15-4:45 p.m. April 23. 733-5158.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers. 9-10 a.m. April 24. 724-5375.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. From deteriorating ruins to functional buildings: take a behind-the-scenes tour with a Architectural Preservationist to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures at Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9-10:30 a.m. April 24. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear, a hat, and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. April 24. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
In-Depth Tour: Hi-Corbett Baseball Field — Hi-Corbett Baseball Field, 700 S. Randolph Way. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Hi-Corbett Baseball Field and gain insight on game-day operations. Reservations required. 10-11:30 a.m. April 25. 621-5130.
Spring Enchanted Evenings — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Stroll after dusk in a beguiling fairy tale. Lighting the way will be the bewitching radiance of glowing lanterns and evocative recorded Japanese folk melodies played on the koto the 13-stringed national instrument of Japan, the shamisen, or Japanese lute, and the shakuhachi bamboo flute. The Takoyaki Food Truck available. 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 26-28. $15; $5 ages 3-15. 303-3945.
Stargazing at Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. The Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring a flashlight and lawn chair. 6-9 p.m. April 26. Donations accepted. 724-5375.