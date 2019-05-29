OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Santa Catalina Mountains, Sunset Trailhead milepost 22.9 Catalina Highway. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist guided hike to the original Mt. Lemmon ski run. Easy hike has an elevation gain of only 200 feet. No pets or smoking. Higher elevation demands good physical condition. Bring lunch, water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 7. 749-8700.
Annual Cornhole Extravaganza and BBQ — Arizona Zipline Adventures, 35406 S. Mt. Lemmon Road, Oracle. BBQ, music and competition for the whole family. There will be cash prizes, water games, music, and pay-to-play games throughout the day. Outdoor camping is available. Call 520 308-9350 for more information. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8. Cornhole tournament $50 per team. $10 for lunch.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. June 8. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure a space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. June 8. 724-5375.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Online registration required pima.gov. 7:30-9 a.m. June 9. 724-5375.
Butterflies and Dragonflies — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. Search the desert and riparian habitats for butterflies, dragonflies. big swallowtails, subtle skippers, elegant dancers, patrolling skimmers, and more. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9:30 a.m. June 11. 724-5375.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A 5-mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail extends through Historic Canoa Ranch to learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9-10 a.m. June 12. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear, a hat, and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. June 12. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist guided 4.4 mile hike along the beautiful Aspen Loop with lots of shade and flowers long the way. Some sections are steep with approximate elevation gain of 900 feet. Higher elevation demands good physical condition. No pets or smoking. Bring lunch, water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 14. 749-8700.