Get ready treasure hunters, Tucson's fall antique season is almost here

If you hear a barrage of thumping, rattling and clanging coming from your antique dealer neighbor’s garage, he or she is probably just gathering inventory for the fall season.

Over the next couple of months, all of the big antique fairs in Tucson, most of which take place monthly, will be starting up again, providing residents the chance to buy everything from WWII flight suits to midcentury furniture to 1980s “He-Man” action figures.

Here is what to expect through the rest of 2021.

First Sunday Antique Fair

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. every first Sunday of the month starting Sunday, Sept. 5.

Admission: Free