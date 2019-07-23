Get arts events on the Star calendar
Yes, it’s still hot and summer and there is not an abundance of art to indulge in.
But that will change soon (well, not the heat part, likely) and we are making plans for our Fall Arts Preview.
Arts groups, please get the information on your next season, at least through December, on the Star’s online calendar, tucson.com/calendar.
We will pull from that in order to create the preview.
The deadline is Aug. 16.
Contact reporter Kathleen Allen at kallen@tucson.com or 573-4128. On Twitter: @kallenStar