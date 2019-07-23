Broadway

“Hello, Dolly!” won a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical in 2017. It will be in Tucson on Oct. 22-27.

 Courtesy Broadway in Tucson/

Get arts events on the Star calendar

Yes, it’s still hot and summer and there is not an abundance of art to indulge in.

But that will change soon (well, not the heat part, likely) and we are making plans for our Fall Arts Preview.

Arts groups, please get the information on your next season, at least through December, on the Star’s online calendar, tucson.com/calendar.

We will pull from that in order to create the preview.

The deadline is Aug. 16.

Contact reporter Kathleen Allen at kallen@tucson.com or 573-4128. On Twitter: @kallenStar

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Kathleen Allen at kallen@tucson.com or 573-4128. On Twitter: @kallenStar

Tags

Reporter

Kathleen has covered the arts for the Star for 20 years. Previously, she covered business, news and features for the Tucson Citizen. A near-native of Tucson, she is continually amazed about the Old Pueblo's arts scene and feels lucky to be covering it.