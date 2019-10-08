All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Menlo Neighborhood 2nd Sunday Flea Market — Front Parking Lot of Menlo Home and Garden, 914 W. Congress St. Vintage items, plants, food, arts and crafts. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13. 447-0584.
Gather A Vintage Market — 657 W. St. Mary's Road. Theme: Harvest Moon. Vintage and antique items for the home and garden. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13. 878-7215. gatheravintagemarket.com.
Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show — La Paloma Academy, 8140 E. Golf Links Road. Handmade holiday crafts and decorations, wood and metal art, jewelry, baked goods and much more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13. 275-8201. angelstoomarketplace.com.
Hummingbird Gardening with Salvias with a Pima County Master Gardener — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn how to build your own salvia garden. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 13. 594-5275. pima.bibliocommons.com.
TUESDAY
Tucson Organic Gardeners Monthly Meeting — St. Mark's Church, 3809 E. Second St. Topic: Successful Plant Varieties for Tucson presented by Sheryl Joy from Native Seeds Search. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. 749-9429. tucsonorganicgardeners.org.
WEDNESDAY
Master Gardeners Presentation: Cool Season Vegetable Gardening — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn all the key steps to gardening in cool weather. For adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 16. 594-5580.
THURSDAY
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
SACA Ceramics Sale at the Tucson Botanical Garden — Tucson Botanical Garden, SAHBA Pavilion, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Over 20 clay artists with a variety of pottery and ceramic art. 8:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Oct. 18; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19. 1-575-590-4654. southernarizonaclayartists.com.
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
SATURDAY
Fall Festival Arts and Crafts BOOtique — Grande Luxe Hotel Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Will have 100 plus vendor booths, food, live music, face painting and jumping castles. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20. 1-910-364-4655. facebook.com.
Gardening for Birds and Butterflies — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn which native and arid-adapted plants, and other elements to include in your landscape to provide attractive wildlife friendly habitat. Presented by Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation. 11 a.m.-noon. Oct. 19. 594-5275. pima.bibliocommons.com.