FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Casino Del Sol’s Life-Size “Coco” Themed Gingerbread House — Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Life-size gingerbread house standing more than 11 feet tall based on the "Coco" Disney movie. Open 24 hours. Through Jan. 2. Free. 1-855-765-7829. casinodelsol.com.
Viewing of the Sugary Sweet Candy Cactus Garden — The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive, Marana. See the resort lobby’s life-size, sugary sweet, giant edible cactus garden created with vibrant and flavorful fondant by a team of ten Ritz-Carlton culinarians, collaborating in sweet tribute to the inspiring flora and fauna of the Dove Mountain region. Open 24 hours through Dec. 27. Free. 572-3401. ritzcarlton.com.
Lights of the World Tucson — Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Over 45 displays, six million lights, and free carnival rides. 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Through Jan. 2. $24.99. 1-602-252-6771. tucson.lightsoftheworldus.com.
"A Fist Full of Christmas" Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Pinnacle Peak Pistoleros wild west show about the magic of Christmas. Family friendly. 7-7:30 and 8-8:30 p.m. Dec. 20-23, 26-30, Jan. 2-6. $5. 398-5618. wildweststuntshow.com.
Afternoon Holiday Tea — Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. Three course tea service with champagne, loose leaf tea, finger sandwiches, scones and holiday pastries. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22, 28 and 29. $45. 615-5496. loewshotels.com.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 21. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 22. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights 2018 — Winterhaven Neighborhood, 3235 N. Country Club Road. Bring your monetary donation or non-perishable food benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. For dates, times and more information go to communityfoodbank.org/Events/Detail/winterhaven-festival-of-lights-2018. 6-10 p.m. Dec. 26. 622-0525. communityfoodbank.org.