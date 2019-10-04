NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Jazz, soul and blues. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 300-6860. caffetorinotucson.com.
Oro Valley Concert Series — Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Bouncing Czechs for Oktoberfest. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Trouble in the Wind — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Rock and roll. 8-10 p.m. Oct. 10. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. Dance lesson at 8:30 p.m.followed by open dancing at 9:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Johnnie and the Rumblers at the American Legion Post 36 — The American Legion Post 36, 5845 E. 22nd St. Food, drink and dancing to classic rock oldies. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 747-2700.
Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk — The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Soul, blues, funk and jazz. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 14. Free. 797-1233. theparishtucson.com.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337. geekswhodrink.com.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Voyager Bar & Grill, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Food, drink, dancing and classic rock oldies. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 574-5800.
Bear Call (SF) with locals La Cerca and Tropical Beach — Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 21 and up. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 622-4300. facebook.com.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz, soul and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Free. 628-8533. cafealacarttucson.com.
Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited – Selling England by the Pound — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Hackett will perform the Seminal Genesis album in its entirety. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $36-$91. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Próxima Parada Tour 2019 — Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road. Rock. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 207-8077. arizonabeerhouse.com.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Free salsa/bachata dance class at 9 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 17. $5. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Larry Armstrong & CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road Suite 102. American music. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 499-2518. harbottlebrewing.com.
Terry Hanck with Bad News Blues — Monterey Court. Blues, soul, rock and roll. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18. $13. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. Dance classes start at 7 p.m., open dancing at 8:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044. tsdc.net.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. May 4-Nov. 30. $3. 791-4865. tucsonaz.gov.
Green Valley 2nd Saturday Milonga — Canoa Hills Recreation Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. You are invited to BYOB and snacks to share. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $10. 236-6358. facebook.com.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $3. 791-4931. tucsonaz.gov.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. Dance lesson at 7 p.m., open dancing at 7:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400. tucsonbluesdance.com.
Modern Square Dance Class — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. This modern version of Square Dancing uses a variety of music including: rock, modern pop, techno, country, jazz, and traditional. No experience needed. Ages 8 and up. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 9 and 16. $45 for eight sessions. 820-4749. sardasa.org.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.