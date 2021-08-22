Go to the head of the class with these Tucson Festival of Books picks

￼“Girl Giant and the Monkey King” by Van Hoang: In a tale packed with magic, adventure and middle-school drama, Thom Ngho adjusts to life in a new school where she struggles to make friends and hides her Vietnamese culture to avoid being teased. Thom raises important issues of bullying, fitting in and cultural identity while soaring into fantasy and adventure. — Kathy Short ￼“All Girls” by Emily Layden: A debut novel set in an elite boarding school in New England, this recent release follows nine girls trying to find their way to adulthood in the swirl of a school scandal. It may sound like a thriller, but “All Girls” is an examination of the decisions and internal drama surrounding the students. The story is told from multiple perspectives, giving the reader a chance to know all the characters and their struggles. It is perfect for fans who grew up watching Gossip Girl. — Jody Hardy ￼“Educated” by Tara Westover: First published in February of 2018, “Educated” may be the most compelling book of the 21st century so far. It has sold more than 4 million copies and been on bestseller lists since the day it was released. “Educated” is a memoir by Tara Westover, whose family of Idaho survivalists lived so far from the mainstream, the children weren’t even home-schooled. Tara did not see the inside of a classroom until she was 17, yet her journey later included stops at Harvard and Cambridge where she earned a Ph.D. in history. — Bill Finley