TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio. Intermediate class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 15. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. 8-9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. $10. 955-5200.
YOGA
Rooftop Sunset Yoga North — Westward Look Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. BYOmat or towel. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 18. $6. 322-6142.
Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in The Foothills UMC Community Center, 4625 E. River Road. Seniors welcome. Mats and props provided. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 12 and 14. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga — St Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. Easy yoga to help increase strength, flexibility and balance, along with peace of mind. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $8. 490-4012.
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Increase flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621.
Gentle Beginning Yoga for Bone Strengthening and Balance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378.
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Gentle Hatha and Yin yoga. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 13 and 15. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations accepted. 490-5500.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 15. Free. 268-9030.
Yin & Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays. $11. 300-4378.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Aug. 18. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 8-9 a.m. Aug. 18. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. Comprehensive safely guiding physical, meditative, and yoga breathing techniques for optimal health. Ages 50 and up. 9 and 10:45. Aug. 18. $15. 870-9287.
MARTIAL ARTS
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway Blvd. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. 9th St Tucson. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.