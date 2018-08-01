VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Gourd Play Day — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Share ideas. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 13. $10, does not include supplies. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Ultimate Wrap Bracelet — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Express your style with a variety of colors and techniques. Make a colorful multi-wrap bracelet. Ages 13-18. 4-5 p.m. Aug. 15. 594-5275.
Creative Coloring — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Coloring pages for all skill levels as well as markers and colored pencils will be provided. For adults. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
Pictorial exhibition Open House II — Consulate General of Mexico, 135 W. Cardwell St., Nogales. Karla Osete, Alma Rodríguez, Miguel A. López, Luis D. Amaya, Faith Posey, Byanca Parra, Yolanda Burgos, students of Estudio Guerrero, who have been led by Nogalian artist Daniel Guerrero. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17. 287-2521. consulmex.sre.gob.mx.