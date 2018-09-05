NIGHTLIFE
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N Main Ave. Jazz and R&B. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. 628-8533.
East 2 West — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Rock classics. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 14. $5. 207-2429.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Sept. 14 and 21. $5. 444-0439.
State Of Mind — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 14. Free. 887-9027.
Artist Boutique Blowout — Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St. Variety of handmade items, food trucks, local musicians and Ben's Bells. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 546-2990.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court. Funk, groove, and soul. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 15. $10. 207-2429.
The Grease Sing-A-Long — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. A sing-a-long sock hop, featuring free Grease Goodie Bags, a Rockin’ Rydell Costume Contest and a few surprises. Come dressed to impress. Grease -y prizes will be awarded for the best Grease-inspired look. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $12. 322-5638.
Machete Sauce — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock n' Roll covers with originals mixed in. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 15. Free. 887-9027.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Cast Reunion — Loft Cinema. Celebrating over 40 years of live “shadow cast” performances at The Loft Cinema by bringing back cast members who have performed along to the film as far back as 1979. Over 40 actors engaging in an organized game of “Tag Team Rocky Horror”. Ages 18 and up. Midnight-1:30 a.m. Sept. 15. $6. 322-5638.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 17. Free. 775-2337.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Frog and Firkin, 874 E University. Eight rounds of trivia, rotating subject matter each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 18. Free. 623-7507.
Connie Brannock Quartet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz and R&B. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 628-8533.
Xception — The Edge Bar. Classic rock party blend through the 90s and beyond. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 21. Free. 887-9027.