OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Mt. Lemmon Hike — Marshall Gulch trailhead, Milepost 25.5 Catalina Highway. A Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist guided hike into the Wilderness of Rocks area. This 6.6 mile has an elevation gain of 1000 feet with a good climb on the way out. Higher elevation demands good physical condition. No pets or smoking. Bring lunch, water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 21. 749-8700.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. June 22. 724-5375.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. An easy walk through the garden to review the basic principles of desert botany. 10-10:30 a.m. June 22 and 25. 733-5153.
Desert Night Shift — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to discover who is out and about in the desert at night. Learn why many animals, and even some plants, are nocturnal and how they manage life in the dark. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 22. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. June 22 and 26. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. June 22. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and enjoy the exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure your space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. June 22. 724-5375.
Birding — Sweetwater Preserve, 4000 N. Tortolita Road. Expect to see three species of woodpecker, flycatchers, wrens, and many other birds. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9:30 a.m. June 25. 724-5375.
Behind-the-scenes Terminal Tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. See behind the scenes including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10:30 a.m. June 26.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Box Camp Trailhead, Catalina Highway. A 5.4 mile hike guided by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists along the Box Camp trail to Box Spring. The return trip is all uphill elevation gain of 1200 feet requires good physical condition. No pets and no smoking. Bring lunch, plenty of water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 28. 749-8700.