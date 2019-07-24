OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA for classes in the park. Hatha practices are designed to align/calm the body, mind, and spirit in preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 1 and 8. 268-9030.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. Donations accepted. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 1-3, 7-9. 955-5200.
Guided Hike — Catalina Highway milepost 22.9. The Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists will lead this 4 mile hike along the Sunset trail, crossing upper Sabino Creek at Marshall Gulch picnic area. Then climbing a short distance up the Aspen trail to a rocky outcrop overlooking the creek below for a short lunch stop before returning the same route. Elevation gain of 500 feet. Bring lunch and plenty of water. No smoking and no pets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 2. 749-8700.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 3. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings/corrals and enjoy the exhibits of the people. Please register online to secure a space on the tour pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 3. $5. 724-5375.
Birding — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Bird the urban paradise and expect to find birds from greater roadrunner to Lucy’s warbler and more. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 6. $5. 724-5375.
Birding — Mission Garden. Explore the birds of this unique and historic garden oasis on Tucson's West Side. 7-9 a.m. Aug. 8. 955-5200.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. See a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Aug. 8. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven, milepost 25.0 Catalina Highway. A 5.2 mile hike starting up the paved Turkey Run road in Summerhaven then up the Aspen Draw trail to the top of the ski lift at Radio Ridge. Elevation gain of 1100 feet. Hiking at elevation demands good physical condition. Bring lunch and water. No pets and no smoking. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 9. 749-8700.