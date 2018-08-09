OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. $5. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 16 and 23. 724-5375.
Living With Giants — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A biologist explains how a saguaro provides shelter/substance for wildlife, when it flowers, growth patterns and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. 10:15-11 a.m. Aug. 16, 18 and 23. 733-5158.
Avengers: Infinity War — University of Arizona Mall, University of Arizona Campus. This screening will take place outdoors on the UA mall. 9-11:15 p.m. Aug. 17. 322-5638.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 17 and 23. 733-5153.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist lead a 4.4 mile hike to Aspen Loop. Elevation gain of 900 feet. Bring lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 17. 749-8700.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17. $5. 724-5375.
Batapalooza — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Observe live bats up close after sunset as wildlife biologists from Arizona Game and Fish Department catch and release bats as part of an ongoing study. 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 18. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the newly restored pond. Online registration required. 7-9 a.m. Aug. 18. 724-5220.
Lizards — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Search for whiptail, spiny, ornate tree, and other lizards that roam. Binoculars available or bring your own. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug 18. 724-5375.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the cactus and learn its life story. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 18. 733-5153.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 18. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 18. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Pima County Tucson Mountain Park, Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Help to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Ages 18 and up. 6-10 a.m. Aug. 18. 724-5375.
Historic Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 18. 724-5220.
When It Rains, It Pours — Saguaro National Park East. Join us to explore the how's and why's of our monsoon season. 2-2:30 p.mm. Aug. 18. 733-5153.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. Aug. 19. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Aug. 19. 733-5158.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley. A Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist lead a 4.6 mile hike up the steep Aspen Draw trail to the Mt. Lemmon fire lookout for a nice shady lunch. Elevation gain of about 1200 feet. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24. 749-8700.