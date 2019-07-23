The Marana Community Music Theatre is headed for Broadway. Kinda.
The young company is staging the musical “Guys and Dolls,” about gamblers and love in the Times Square area of the Big Apple.
This is only the second production for MCMT — last summer, it staged “The Wizard of Oz.” The company is made up of joyous and talented singers from Marana, and led by an impressive team: Heidi Barker directs; Sarah Ross is the music director.
“Guys and Dolls,” written by Frank Loesser, is based on a few of Damon Runyon’s short stories. Runyon captured the grit and life of New York better than most.
The musical tells the story of crap game player extraordinaire Sky Masterson, who makes a bet that he can lure a beautiful Salvation Army worker to Cuba for a night, getting her out of the S.A.’s headquarters. That’ll give his fellow gamblers a chance to have a high stakes crap game in the space.
The play, which snagged a Tony in 1951, is loaded with songs that you can’t get out of your head. Tunes like “Luck Be A Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and “If I Were a Bell.”
The cast includes Brad Winchester Justin Stone, Dani Ochoa and Jesus Limon.
It’s 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at Marana High School Auditorium, 12000 W. Emigh Road. Tickets are $10 at the door. sites.google.com/view/maranacommunitymusictheatre/home