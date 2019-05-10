VISUAL ARTS
All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
RECEPTION
DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun — 6300 N. Swan Road. Arizona Highways and Ted DeGrazia The exhibit will commemorate Ted DeGrazia’s relationship with editor Raymond Carlson and Arizona Highways magazine, and will include selections of artwork featured in the magazine. Reception: 5-7 p.m. May 24. 299-9191.
ET CETERA
Postal History Foundation — 920 N. First Ave. 12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids Kids can create a masterpiece with supplies that will be provided. Or the alternative is to download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 3-July 26. 623-6652, Ext. 102.
Sonoran Glass School — 633 W. 18th St. Making Molten History. Each glassblowing demonstration will be inspired by a celebrated period in art history chosen by the artist. Artists will have two-hour time frames to demonstrate. Hosts will provide educational commentary while the artists demonstrate. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 18. $5. 884-7814.
Plaza Palomino — 2900 N. Swan Road. Plaza Palomino Saturday Mercado Local artisans selling goods. 8 a.m.- noon. May 18. 203-9835.
Hand Lettering — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Learn to create beautiful hand lettering. $35 includes instruction, the book, Hand Lettering for relaxation, brush, brush marker and a free studio fee to return and paint on pottery. This class is for adults and teens. 6:30-8 p.m. May 16. $35. 790-1100.
Decorative Papers Playshop with Folk Artist Susan Corl — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Have fun and make a mess making decorative papers to be used in handmade books and book covers. For more information, fees and pre-registration email susancorl@hotmail.com or call. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18. $25. 394-2926.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. May 19. 733-5158.
Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S.Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Must be 18 or up to play. Bingo cards cost $1 each. 5:45-6:50 p.m. tacos will be sold. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 7-9 p.m. May 16 and 23. $10. 762-5652.