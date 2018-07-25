OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 2 and 9. 724-5375.
Living With Giants — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A biologist explains how a saguaro provides shelter/substance for wildlife, when it flowers, growth patterns and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. 10:15-11 a.m. Aug. 2, 4 and 9. 733-5158.
Desert Night Shift — Pima County Tucson Mountain Park, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to learn why many animals, and even some plants are nocturnal. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 3. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Village of Summerhaven parking lot. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists lead a 5.2 mile hike up the paved Turkey Run Road past cabins then up the Aspen Draw trail to the top of the ski lift. Elevation gain of 1100 feet. Bring a lunch and no pets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3. 1-529-749-8700.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Watch as hundreds of Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists and volunteers provide information and family-friendly activities. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 4. 724-5375.
Lizards — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Search for whiptail, spiny, ornate tree, and other lizards that roam the park. Binoculars available or bring your own. Registration not required. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug 4. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 4. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 4. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 4. 724-5220.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. Aug. 5. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Aug. 5. 733-5158.
Birding — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Discover which birds enjoy the heat. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 7. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Suitable footwear and water. 7-9 a.m. Aug. 8. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist leads a 3.5 mile hike to Soldier Lake. Bring lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10. 749-8700.