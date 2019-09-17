WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Scott H. Biram, Goddamn Gallows and Urban Pioneers — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Sept. 26. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 629-9211.
Thursday Night Live — Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road. Kevin Pakulis and His Band. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 207-8077.
Tom Segura — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Comedian. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 26. $43-$79. 547-3040.
Pete Fine & Beyond Words — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Ages 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 327-2011.
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. Price does not include pottery. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27. $10. 790-1100.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Sept. 27 and Oct 4. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
The New Coolers — The Hideout Saloon East, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. New material. 7:30-11 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 751-2222.
Velocity — The Edge, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock. 9 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 887-9027.
P.D. Ronstadt & the Co. and the Kate Becker All-Star Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29. Free. 207-2429.
Simon Joyner with Adam Ostrar, Lonna Kelley — EXO Bar, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Americana. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 29. $10. 777-4709.
Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk — The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Soul, blues, funk and jazz. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 797-1233.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 775-2337.
Paint Night — Copper Brothel Brewery, 3112 AZ-83, Sonoita. Relax, enjoy a pint or glass of wine, paint and create . 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30. $22. 790-1100.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Playing salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, Reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. Oct. 3. $5. 444-0439.
Thursday Night Live — Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road. Edward of Hard Floor Mechanical Productions with punk rock classics spun on vinyl. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 3. Free. 207-8077.
Frank and Friends — Monterey Court. Rock from the 60s through today. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 4. $5. 207-2429.