NIGHLIFE
Nancy McCallion and The Scarlet Lettermen — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Americana/folk rock. 7:30-10:30 p.m. May 23. Free. 327-2011.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. May 24 and 31. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Mitzi Cowell, Mike Polletta, Gary Love and Troy Martin. 5-7 p.m. May 26. Free. 339-3494.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. May 27. Free. 775-2337.
Fossils of Rock — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Legendary music from the 60’s and beyond. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 29. Free. 207-2429.
Potty Mouth Pottery Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Create that one of a kind gift and say it/paint it. Includes light snacks and BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. May 31. $10. 790-1100.
HarpDog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. May 31. $18. 207-2429.