WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Jazz, soul and blues. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 300-6860. caffetorinotucson.com.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. Folk. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 499-2518. harbottlebrewing.com.
Roadhouse — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Project Zep and 50FtPolly — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Led Zeppelin covers. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 888-1900. .
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. Sept. 13 and 20. $7 cash only. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. 775-2337. geekswhodrink.com.
Harry Potter Trivia — Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Seven rounds of trivia, signature Harry Potter themed drink, heavy appetizers, wand duel and costume contest. Ages 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19. $25. 398-6451.
Virginia Cannon Presents: Thursday Night Live — Monterey Court. Singer/songwriters perform original songs in a round robin format. For the 3rd hour, a group is invited to perform original music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. Sept. 19. $5. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.