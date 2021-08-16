Heading to a concert? These Tucson venues will require vaccination or a test

"We are so excited to get back open and start doing events again and we are really grateful to those who have been supportive in what we know are changing conditions," Schock said. "We honestly believe this type of step is our best step that we can take to try to minimize further disruption ... Live performance is so vital to our community."

Understanding that some will not be in agreement with the new policy, Schock said the Fox will issue refunds for those who have already purchased tickets. The Rialto is also willing to provide refunds to customers who do not want to comply with the policy, though they ask patrons to consider using the ticket purchase as donation instead to support the nonprofit Rialto Theatre Foundation.

"None of us want to be in this spot, but it's where we are," Schock said. "From a practical business perspective, this is what our industry needs to do to best continue. The truth is, we're among the most high risk industries, and live events were the first to shut down and the last to reopen. We can't do that again if we want to preserve the business model and keep live events happening."

Starting Friday, Aug. 20, the Rialto and 191 Toole are also requiring patrons to wear masks while attending a show unless they're actively enjoying a beverage.