Heading to a concert? These Tucson venues will require vaccination or a test

Tucson's Rialto Theatre, Fox Tucson Theatre, Club Congress and 191 Toole will soon require event and concert-goers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The independent venues joined together with others from around the state to adopt the policy which goes into effect by Sept. 20, if not sooner.
Logistics including how far in advance community members would have to test are still in the works and will be shared on the individual venue websites and social media pages in the coming days.
"We are taking this necessary step for Arizona's music fans to ensure that all concerts this fall can happen as scheduled," the participating venues said in a joint statement. "We have a responsibility to our community and there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with other people."
Fox Tucson Theatre has been closed since the pandemic struck in March 2020, opening for the first time this Thursday, Aug. 19.
When concert-goers attend the sold-out Mavericks show, the new policy will not yet be in place but masks will be required for all despite vaccination status, said Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock.
The venue, which can hold 1,164 people, will be operating at 100% capacity.
"We are so excited to get back open and start doing events again and we are really grateful to those who have been supportive in what we know are changing conditions," Schock said. "We honestly believe this type of step is our best step that we can take to try to minimize further disruption ... Live performance is so vital to our community."
Understanding that some will not be in agreement with the new policy, Schock said the Fox will issue refunds for those who have already purchased tickets. The Rialto is also willing to provide refunds to customers who do not want to comply with the policy, though they ask patrons to consider using the ticket purchase as donation instead to support the nonprofit Rialto Theatre Foundation.
"None of us want to be in this spot, but it's where we are," Schock said. "From a practical business perspective, this is what our industry needs to do to best continue. The truth is, we're among the most high risk industries, and live events were the first to shut down and the last to reopen. We can't do that again if we want to preserve the business model and keep live events happening."
Starting Friday, Aug. 20, the Rialto and 191 Toole are also requiring patrons to wear masks while attending a show unless they're actively enjoying a beverage.
The policies don't apply only to customers, the Fox, Rialto and 191 Toole all have required staffers to be vaccinated.
Other participating venues include:
- Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
- Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix
- The Marquee Theatre, Tempe
- The Nash, Phoenix
- The Nile Theater, Mesa
- The Orpheum Theater, Flagstaff
- The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix
- The Rhythm Room, Phoenix
- Valley Bar, Phoenix
- Walter Where?House, Phoenix
- WestSide Blues & Jazz, Glendale