HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Group discussion and support. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
- Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. March 4.
- Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
- Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Diabetes Support Group — Abrams Public Health Building, DPEC Classroom, 3950 S. Country Club Road. This group is especially helpful if you have been recently diagnosed with diabetes or if you are the caregiver for someone who has diabetes. 1-2:30 p.m. March 5. 626-1609.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. Interactive workshop for individuals living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. March 5. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Doc Talk: Heart Health — Double Tree Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Community lecture series hosted by the College of Medicine - Tucson and Banner Health. Drs. Mathew Hutchinson and David Bull lecture on atrial fibrillation and aortic disease. RSVP by calling 800-230-2273. 5-7:30 p.m. March 5.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway, Suite 140. Forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 6. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.
30th Anniversary Open House — Lifestyle Hearing Solutions, 6425 E. Broadway. Lunch with refreshments, prizes, gift basket raffle, hearing aid kits and demonstrations of new technology. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7. 323-0999. lifestylehearingsolutions.com.
Aging Mastery Program — Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Interactive comprehensive approach to aging well that helps participants gain new skills, make new friends while focusing on key aspects of health, finance, relationships, personal growth and community involvement. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. March 7. $99. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Walk With A Doc — Rillito River Park, Swan and Camp Lowell Entrance, Ramada on South Bank East of Swan Road. Allergist Leonard Schultz, MD, Allergies and Asthma in Arizona. The walk covers one to two miles on level ground. 8-9:15 a.m. March 9. Free. 795-7985. walkwithadoc.org.
The Support Group for Facial Pain — TMC - Marshall Center, 5301 E. Grant Road. Support group with speakers and discussion. 10 a.m.-noon. March 9. 1-352-888-4646.