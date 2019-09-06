HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Advances in Treatment for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join Tristan Berry, MD, as he discusses the latest advances in treatment for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), a common condition affecting men over 50. 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 10. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Alzheimer's Film and Discussion: Be With Me Today — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. For care partners of family of someone with a dementia. Join Lyndi Anderson for monthly films and discussion on Alzheimer's disease and the challenges and impact this can have on the whole family. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 10. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Focus on Diabetes: Latest Advances in Medication — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join an expert from our Diabetes Education Department Gustavo Perez, PharmD, TMC Clinical Pharmacist as he shares information on what's new in diabetes medications. 4-5 p.m. Sept. 12. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Sight Savers Free Eye Screenings — St. Elizabeth's Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. Free eye screenings for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, macular degeneration, and dry eye. To schedule an appointment, please call 694-1471. 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 14. 694-1471.