HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group discussions and support. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Eating Basics — Abrams Public Health Building, DPEC Classroom, 3950 S. Country Club Road. Topics include the benefits of eating healthy, what it means to eat healthy, diet myths and what to look out for, tips for creating a healthy diet, and mindful eating. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 5. 626-1609.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway, Suite 140. Forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 6. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.
Herbal Beauty Soothers — Martha Cooper Public Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave. Dr. Soule discuss some of the science behind bath soaks and bath herbs, including discussion of herbs you can grow in your yard. Then you will make one jar of your own herbal bath soak to take home. For adults. Call 594-5315 to register. 4-5 p.m. Feb. 7. 594-5315.
Massage Therapy Open House — Right Touch Massage Therapy, Inc., 2984 E. Fort Lowell Road. For the community to share the benefits of massage, meet our therapists, and see the refreshing new look. All who stop by will be given the opportunity to win a prize, enjoy a small snack, and receive a gift. 4-7 p.m. Feb. 10. 326-7675. righttouchmassagetherapy.com.