Looking for a different kind of musical experience?
Head to the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway, this Saturday to watch the Scottish touring band Dàimh do its thing.
The group hails from the West Highlands of Scotland and sings almost exclusively in Scottish Gaelic.
Experts at what they do, the outfit earned “folk band of the year” nods in 2015 and 2018 from MG Alba, a Scottish organization that promotes Gaelic arts and culture.
Dàimh is touring off its seventh studio album, “The Rough Bounds,” released in May of 2018.
Tucson is its fifth stop on a whirlwind run that ends at the Austin Celtic Festival in early November.
Dàimh’s music consists of a healthy mix of jigs and ballads. The concert begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $25 with discounts available through inconcerttucson.com, Antigone Books and the Folk Shop.
They are $28 at the door. Call 981-1475 for more information.