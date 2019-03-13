The Irish numbers game

1 — Irish architect who designed the White House (James Hoban)

3 — the number of signers of the Declaration of Independence born in Ireland (Matthew Thornton, James Smith, George Taylor)

20,590 — U.S. residents who speak Gaelic

124,411 — U.S. residents who were born in Ireland

4.78 million — the population of Ireland

32.6 million — people in the U.S. who claimed Irish ancestry in 2017

Sources: U.S. Census bureau, various web sites