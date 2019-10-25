OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060. nps.gov.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn more about Agaves and Yuccas. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 31; 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 1. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Prickly Park Nature Walk — Pima Prickly Park, 3500 W. River Road. Learn about native species of cacti and succulents as we explore Pima Prickly Park and tour the county’s Native Plant Nursery with Pima County staff and the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society. All ages. Register online. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 1. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Ranger's Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. A ranger will share stories about the park. Bring your questions or favorite topic. 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 1, 7 and 8. 733-5153. nps.gov.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Short hike to learn what it is like to live in a cactus forest, what people in this valley do today and what about the uncertain future. Ages 10 and up. 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Nov. 1. $20. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:3-9:30 a.m. Nov. 2. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
History Walk: Murray Springs Clovis Site — Murray Springs, Moson Road, Sierra Vista. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River on an easy walk of less than a half mile, though it does include dirt steps through a dry wash. No shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 2. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
I Hike for Health — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Earn a free hiking medal as you hike three miles and discover the health benefits of hiking in our national parks. Water and sturdy hiking shoes are required. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 2. $20. 733-5153. nps.gov.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Walking tour of the Ranch. Register online. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Nov. 2 and 5. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the few uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Nov. 2. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Touring Arizona's Parks — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Short tour of scenic and historical park areas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring seating. All ages. Weather permitting. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Bikes and Coffee at Roadrunner — Roadrunner Coffee Co., 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Ste. 110. All make and model motorcycle welcome. Food for purchase. 6-9 a.m. Nov. 3. 579-7011.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24. $20. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Get to know the world's most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 3. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 4 and 5. $15. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5. 733-5153. nps.gov.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:30 p.m. Nov. 5. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through our Cactus Garden. 2-2:30 p.m. Nov. 5. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Nov. 6. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docents will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson's history special. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 6. $20. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
What's New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Who's Who — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Walk through the cactus garden and get some hints to remember their names and faces. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 7. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Wondering About the Wild Things — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Naturalist Jeff Babson shares “Wonders of Bird Migration” in an informative hour-long talk followed by a question ans answer session. All ages. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Viva La Verde Documentary Film — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Febbo Fuentes will play river songs before the screening. Producer, Hugh Denno will give a brief talk in the middle of the film, along with Jon Fuller and Evan Canfield. Proceeds from donations will benefit vivalaverde.org. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 8. 1-714-928-2132. vivalaverde.org.