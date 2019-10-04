OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Hike With a Guide — Mt Lemmon - General Hitchcock, Catalina Highway, milepost 12. A 4.5 mile naturalist guided hike along the Bug Spring trail. A two car shuttle will be organized by the guides as this hike will start a one location and end at another. Extreme half mile uphill climb in the beginning before leveling out and then some downhill at the end. Meet at the trailhead at 8:30 a.m. or meet by 8 a.m. near the McDonalds located at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway to caravan to the trailhead. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11. Free. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Leapin Lizards: Lizard Walk — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist guided walk for the entire family. Binoculars and lizard identification cards provided. Meet near the flagpole at the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Free. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 12. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
History Hike: Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In-Balance Ranch Road, Huachuca City. Join a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River on a walking tour a three-mile round trip walk over trails and uneven ground. The return walk is gradually uphill. No shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 12. Free. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free. 377-5060. nps.gov.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Learn about the variety of cacti on a short walk. 10:15-11 a.m. Oct. 12. Free. 733-5158.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Shorebird Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. This workshop explores Shorebirds which include plovers, sandpipers, curlews, gulls, terns, and more. Learn tips on how to identify members of this challenging group. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required at pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 13. $15. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Hummingbird Gardening with Salvias with a Pima County Master Gardener — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn how to build your own salvia garden. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 594-5275. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Full Moon Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Explore the desert as it comes alive at night with a 2.8 mile hike. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and a flashlight. Call for reservations. 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13. $20. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 14 and 17. $15. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. Expect to see a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Oct. 15. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Gardens of Canoa — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Enjoy a guided tour of the gardens with Raydine Taber from the Green Valley Gardeners. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 16. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10 a.m. Oct. 16. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
What's New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
The Saguaro Community — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discover how the cactus forest went from being a source for building supplies and food to Saguaro National Park, protecting a community of young and old saguaros. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Explore Mt. Lemmon Guided Hike — General Hitchcock Trailhead Mt. Lemmon, Milepost 12 Catalina Highway. A 5.6 mile guided hike with an elevation gain of 1300 feet makes this a moderately difficult hike. There is a good climb 20 minutes into the hike and a rock face scramble 10 minutes before reaching the peak. Meet either at the trailhead by 8:40 a.m. or near McDonalds at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway no later than 8 a.m. to caravan to the trailhead. Bring lunch, snack and no smoking. Good physical condition required. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.