OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through our Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Oct. 3 and 8. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Presidio Block History Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Includes a tour of the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, as well as a lunch at La Cocina. 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Oct. 3. $60. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt Lemmon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Hike will head toward Sycamore Reservoir with total distance at the discretion of the guide. Meet directly at the trailhead or meet near McDonalds at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway by 8 a.m. to caravan up to the trailhead. Bring lunch or snack. No smoking. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 5. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Fairbank Ghost Town Tour and Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, just east of the San Pedro River, Sierra Vista. A tour with a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River to learn about its origin and colorful history. This tour entails an easy stroll around the town followed by a walk of two-thirds mile, round trip, on an uneven, dirt trail that includes a rocky uphill section. Little shade, bring water and suitable footwear. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Mission Garden Volunteer Recruitment Fair — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Meet garden volunteers, learn what they do and taste some garden products as well as tour the garden. Learn what you can do. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060. nps.gov.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Oct. 5. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park Eas. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 7. $15. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Anza Tour — Historic Hacienda de la Canoa, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers who made their first stop at Canoa Ranch, in 1775. A 5-mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail extends through Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required. 9-10 a.m. Oct. 9. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Oct. 9. 733-5153. nps.gov.
What's New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 9. 733-5153. nps.gov.
The Saguaro Community — Saguaro National Park East. Discover how the cactus forest went from being a source for building supplies and food to Saguaro National Park, protecting a community of young and old saguaros. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Oct. 9. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Hike With a Guide on Mt. Lemmon — Mt Lemmon - General Hitchcock, Catalina Highway, milepost 12. A 4.5 mile naturalist guided hike along the Bug Spring trail. A two car shuttle will be organized by the guides as this hike will start a one location and end at another. Extreme half mile uphill climb in the beginning before leveling out and then some downhill at the end. Meet at the trailhead at 8:30 a.m. or meet by 8 a.m. near the McDonalds located at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway to caravan to the trailhead. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.