OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. See a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. July 25. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 25-27, 31, Aug. 1-3. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Morning Walk/Talks on the Santa Cruz River — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Join with us for casual walk/talks through the Village of Tubac, and weather conditions permitting on the Juan Bautista de Anza International Trail. Observe riparian flora and fauna, cottonwood/willow forest, mesquite bosques and bird immigrants and tell the human story of our 10,000 year presence here. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac. 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 26. 398-9571.
Moth Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. This workshop introduces the biology and life cycles of moths. Also explore the tremendous diversity of moths found in southern Arizona. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. July 26. $15. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon , Marshall Gulch Trailhead, milepost 25.5 Catalina Highway. A guided 4.4 mile hike along the popular Aspen Loop on Mt. Lemmon. Usually lots of shade and flowers along the way as well as some good climbs. Elevation gain of 900 feet requires good physical condition. Bring lunch and plenty of water. No smoking and no pets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 26. 749-8700.
Bat Biology Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join us for an in-depth presentation. Topics include bat diversity, echolocation, diet, migration/hibernation, and other facets of bat biology in preparation for the upcoming outdoor bat programs. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 p.m. July 27. $15. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear, a hat, and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. July 27 and 31. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. July 27 and Aug. 3. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. Please register online to secure your space on the tour pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. July 27 and Aug. 3. 724-5375.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA of Tucson for classes in the park. Hatha practices are designed to align and calm your body, mind, and spirit in preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. July 30 and Aug. 1. 268-9030.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to learn the reasons about why so few saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. July 30. 733-5158.
Behind-the-scenes terminal tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. See behind the scenes, including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10:30 a.m. July 31. 573-8187.
Monsoon Nature Walk — Pima Prickly Park, 3500 W. River Road. Join a naturalist guided walk to search for lizards, birds, insects and other wildlife. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9 a.m. July 31. $5. 724-5375.
Guided Hike — Catalina Highway milepost 22.9, Sunset Trail head-Mt. Lemmon milepost 22.9. The Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists will lead this 4 mile hike along the Sunset trail, crossing upper Sabino Creek at Marshall Gulch picnic area. Then climbing a short distance up the Aspen trail to a rocky outcrop overlooking the creek below for a short lunch stop before returning the same route. Elevation gain of 500 feet. Bring lunch and plenty of water. No smoking and no pets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 2. 749-8700.