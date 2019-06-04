OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. Donations accepted. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. 955-5200.
Naturalist Guided Hike on Mt. Lemmon — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist guided 4.4 mile hike along the beautiful Aspen Loop with lots of shade and flowers along the way. Some sections are steep with approximate elevation gain of 900 feet. Higher elevation demands good physical condition. No pets or smoking. Bring lunch, water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 14. 749-8700.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. June 15. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds.Bring water, suitable footwear, and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. June 15. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure a space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. June 15. 724-5375.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to send off the sun and welcome the full moon. Nature reveals another side in the night hours. Suitable footwear, water and flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 17. 724-5375.
Gardens of Canoa Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Green Valley. A guided tour of the gardens with Rayine Taber of the Green Valley Gardeners. Online registration required at pima.gov/canoaranch; click on the REGISTER NOW button. You can also email canoaranch@pima.gov or call 520-724-5375. 8:30-10 a.m. June 19. 724-5375.