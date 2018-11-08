OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Beginning Birding Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. A two-part introduction to bird watching that will focus on the most common birds in the region, as well as techniques for identifying them. Learn to recognize birds by size/shape, behavior, plumage, and habitat, and also how to use binoculars and field guides. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15; 8-10 a.m. Nov. 18. $15. 724-5375.
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Nov. 15. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 15-17, 21 and 23. 955-5200.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Get to know the world's most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 16. 733-5153.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Agua Caliente Park. A child-friendly fun, to learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30 Nov. 16. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. See a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 17. 724-5220.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18. 377-5060.
History Hike: Millville Ruins and Petroglyph Trail — Millville Ruins, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. Led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. History Walk. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 17. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 18. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email education@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 8 a.m.-noon. Nov. 17. 724-5375.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a chair. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. 724-5375.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A 1.5 mile moderate walk with a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals together. Suitable footwear, hat and water required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Nov. 17. 733-5158.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. A live cooking demonstration will show you how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Nov. 18. 733-5158.
Family Desert Discovery Hike — Tucson Mountain Park, Desert Discovery Center, 7798 W. Gates Pass Road. An easy, guided trail hike in the saguaro-studded foothills of the Tucson Mountains and learn about plants and animals as well as how to watch for signs of wildlife. Online registration required. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 18. 724-5375.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19. 664-4133.
Wasson Peak — Saguaro National Park West. An eight mile round trip hike that climbs 1700 feet to the highest point. The hike is at an easy-to-moderate pace but is considered difficult due to elevation gain and hiking after dark. Ages 12 and up. Reservations required. 733-5158. 1:45-8:45 p.m. Nov. 18. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. 733-5153.
Hike Rock Wren Trail — Tucson Mountain Park, Richard E. Genser Starr Pass Trailhead. A scenic and rugged beauty of the Tucson Mountains on a moderate level, 3-4 mile interpretive hike through Sonoran Desert uplands. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 19. 724-5375.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. A two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Nov. 19 and 21. $15. 733-5153.
Birding — Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road. A guided walk to observe the rich bird life in the desert and riparian habitats. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 20. 724-5375.
Hike Brown Mountain Trail — Tucson Mountain Park, Brown Mountain Trail head, 8451 W. McCain Loop Road. A 3-mile guided hike with a Pima County naturalist. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11 a.m. Nov. 20. 724-5375.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West. A 3.5 mile walk which gains 700 feet with some switchbacks before reaching a ridge line for sunset. Ages 10 and up. Reservations required. 733-5158. 3-7 p.m. Nov. 20. 733-5158.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. A walking tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Online registration required. 10 and 11 a.m. Nov. 20; 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Donation accepted. 724-5220.
Desert Morning Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this fitness hike to explore scenic park. Suitable footwear, water and a trail snack. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 21. $15. 733-5153.
Hike — Sweetwater Preserve, 4000 N. Tortolita Road. Explore this 880-acre natural preserve known for its numerous palo verde trees and huge saguaros that adorn its hillsides on a 2-3 mile naturalist guided hike. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 21. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House. Sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 21. Free. 459-2555.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin an exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. $15 per car park entrance fee applies. 2-3:15 p.m. Nov. 23. 733-5153.
Experience the Night — Tumacácori National Historical Park. Guided programs may be offered, call for details. 5-8:30 p.m. Nov. 23. 377-5060.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A historian-docents will lead a walk along the 2.5 mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson special. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23. $15. 837-8119.