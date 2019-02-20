OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 28 and March 7. 724-5375.
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to view an intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 28. 733-5158.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 28 and March 7. 749-8700.
Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Vendors, food trucks, artists, musicians and local produce. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7. 724-5220.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Reservations required. Call 733-5153. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 1, 3, 4, 7 and 8. 377-5060.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 a.m. March 2. 724-5375.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to three hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8-11 a.m. March 2. 377-5060.
History Hike: Millville Ruins and Petroglyph Trail — Millville Ruins, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will lead a 2 mile walk on an uneven dirt and gravel trail that crosses through a deep wash. There is no shade. Suitable footwear and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. March 2. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. March 2. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a lawn chair. 7-9 p.m. March 2. 724-5375.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Walking tour of the grounds. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. March 2 and 5. 724-5375.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. March 3. 664-4133.
Birding — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Explore the birdlife and expect to see southbound migrants, such as warblers, and resident birds. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-10 a.m. March 5. 724-5375.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 5. 749-8700.
Hike — Tucson Mountain Park, Brown Mountain Trailhead, 8451 W. McCain Loop Road. Enjoy the scenic and rugged beauty of the Tucson Mountains on this 2-mile guided hike with a Pima County naturalist. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 5. $5. 724-5375.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. March 6. 749-8700.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. March 7. 724-5375.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 8. $25. 377-5060.