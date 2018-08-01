DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 16. $7. 327-7895.
Country Dance Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Class will start with a simple line dance then mostly work on partner two step and finally cool down with a little country waltz for the last 10-15 minutes. No partner is necessary. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and 17. $10. 333-5905.
Dance Bachata — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Dominican street-style Bachata which focuses more on footwork. Ages 16 and up. Wear comfortable clothes, casual shoes and bring water. 7-8 p.m. Aug. 10 and17. $6. 333-5905.
Argentine Tango Intro Class — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Beginning Argentine tango class. First four classes are free. 2:15-3:15 p.m. Aug. 11. Free. 468-5536.
Green Valley Milonga — Las Campanas Social Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive. Argentine Tango music. BYOB and snacks to share. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 11. $10. 625-3488.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Free. 888-3910.
That 90's Dance Party — Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Dress to Chill, DJ Munkey and a surprise celebrity Guest Artist/Dancer. Tickets at eventbrite.com/e/that-90s-party-tickets-46696550640?aff=ehomecard or eventbrite.com/. 8 p.m. Aug. 11. $15. 777-3455.
Hip-Hop Dance Class — The Hoff Studio. All levels. 18 and up. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13. $10. 333-5905.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Group Improv Belly Dance — The Hoff Studio. Teaches basic movements of modern fusion belly dance, as well as formations, cues and musical concepts for group improvisational dancing. 7:30-8:30. Aug. 15. $10 drop-in; $40 for 5 class card. 333-5905.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Rock, Jazz, Blues, Pop, R&B and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 17. $12.50. 529-1000.