Review
“Constellations” — Something Something Theatre Company. See story.
“Cloud Soup” — Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre. See story.
Opening
“The Water Project” — Borderlands Theatre. See story.
Last chance
“A Christmas Carol” — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Arts Express is staging the musical version of the Charles Dickens’ classic about a greedy grump who is seriously lacking any good spirit; a trio of ghosts visits him and tries to get him to see the error of his ways. Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens wrote the score. Slipping into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge is Christopher Younggren, who brightens most any stage he steps on. The cast also includes Michael Chaffin as Bob Cratchit and Kimberly Chaffin as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Any time you get to hear the Chaffins sing is a good time. Check in early and catch the Dickens Festival, as well. The area around the theater will be transformed into Victorian-era London, with strolling musicians and townsfolk decked out in costumes of the time. The Dickens Fest, which takes place in the two hours before each performance, is free; tickets to the play are $20, with discounts available. Final performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15, and 2 p.m. Dec. 16. arts-express.org, 319-0400.
Continuing
“The Music Man” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Arizona Theatre Company mounts an exuberant production of the Meredith Willson musical about a flim-flam man who tries to con the good folks in River City, Iowa. David Ivers directs and the large cast includes Bill English, Manna Nichols and Nathaniel Wiley. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 13, 14, 19-21; 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 16, 19 and 20. $25. Through Dec. 30. 622-2823.
“Jingle Bell Rockin’ Revue” — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Need to get revved up for the holidays? Maybe a little rock ‘n’ roll geared toward this time of year will do the trick. And you get to sing along. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13, 16, 18, 19-21; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 16 and 19. Through Dec. 24. $21.95. 529-1000.
“Scrooge” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight brings the Dickens-inspired curmudgeon back in an effort to make us laugh and get in the holiday spirit. No doubt it will. Especially good news for Gaslight fans: Joe Cooper is back. Brace yourself. Various times through Jan. 5, $22.95. thegaslighttheatre.com, 886-9428.
“Snoopy!!!” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz. The whole gang is there and the cast at Live Theatre is having so much fun that the audience can’t help but do the same. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15, 20 and 21; 3-5 p.m. Dec. 16. Through Dec. 29. $10. 327-4242.
“Inspecting Carol” — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Daniel J. Sullivan’s comedy about a man who wants to audition at a small theater and is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. Performances are 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23. $20. Roadrunnertheatrecompany.org, 207-2491.