CONCERT
Classical
Pima Music: Wind Ensemble — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Classics for full band, small wind and percussion ensembles and soloists. Directed by Mark Nelson. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $6. 206-6986. pima.edu.
UA Wind Ensemble — UA Crowder Hall, Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Will highlight the connections of music with dance and movement, featuring beautiful modern works for winds, brass and percussion. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Classical Music of India Concert — Tucson Osteopathic Medical Foundation, 3182 N. Swan Road. Music of India, featuring Taro Terahara on bansuri, the bamboo flute, and Ty Burhoe on tabla, the melodic drums of North India. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30. $25. 390-9161. tucsonharmonium.com.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — UA Crowder Hall, Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Performance of “Cyclic” with Ron Athey, Cassils, and Arshia Haq — Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road, Oracle. Durational performance will express sublime and profane modes of devotion. The artists will bring their creative forces together for a performance that evokes iconography of age-old faiths and the present-day powers that be. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $20; $75 VIP includes pre-show cocktails, performance, dance party after. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Free Concert by Civic Orchestra of Tucson: "Made in America" — Composers Aaron Copland and Howard Hanson, and be introduced to Phoenix's Ron Nelson and the late Ellsworth Milburn, friend and colleague of Maestro Bontrager. The Civic Orchestra of Tucson is a 75-member, all-volunteer community orchestra. Free. 730-3371. cotmusic.org.
- Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 1.
- Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road.3-5 p.m. Dec. 2.
Pima Music: Orchestra — Pima Community College Center for the Arts. Classical repertoire for orchestra with students and community adults. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $6. 206-6986. pima.edu.
Balinese Gamelan Dewi Malam — Galactic Center, 35 E. Toole Ave. Balinese gamelan is steeped in ritual and symbolism, from the offerings of holy water and incense at every performance to the duality of interlocking parts that characterize gamelan music, and the gongs that symbolize death and rebirth. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $15. 884-0874. gamelandewimalam.org.
Pima Music: Chorale and College Singers — Pima Community College Center for the Arts. Under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Ng. Selections for a large mixed-voice choir and a more select mixed-voice a cappella choir. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. $6. 206-6986. pima.edu.
Sons of Orpheus Holiday Concert — Tucson Estates Multi-Purpose Hall, 5900 W. Western Way Cir. An eclectic blend of sacred, classical, popular and fun Christmas, Chanukah and Holiday favorites. Featured soloist and guest artist and musician; include talented university and high school student performers. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. $7. 883-1440. sonsoforpheus.org.
The Aulos Ensemble: Joyeux Noel — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Church motets to street corner carols. French works from the Baroque period some relating to the season and some radiating high spirits of the season. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 2. $25. 326-0803. azearlymusic.org.
Moye Chen, piano — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St, Oracle. Internationally pianist Moye Chen. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 2. $35. 1-623-295-9677. oraclepianosociety.org.
Messiah Sing -In — Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. The audience is the chorus accompanied by an orchestra led by Ellior Jones. Christmas carols and Handel's Messiah. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Donations appreciated. 296-8501. tucsonsingin.org.
True Concord Voices & Orchestra Presents Handel's Messiah — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, Saddle Brooke. Christmas portion and Hallelujah Chorus. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6. $30. 825-2818.
UA Faculty-Staff Choir Winter Concert — Holsclaw Hall, UA Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Mixed voice choir and small groups with wide range of choral selections, including classical, popular and festive selections. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 621-6107.
Arizona Repertory Singers Winter Concerts — Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road. Choral music by Thomas Juneau, Fahad Siadot, and Jonathan Dove. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7. $20. 490-9057. arsingers.org.
Christa Rakich, organ — St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road. Rakich performs on the Paul Fritts organ. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7. $15. 296-0791. stalbansaz.org.
DANCE
Pima Dance: Signature Selections — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Nolan Kubota, director. The dynamic contemporary dance concert highlights diverse choreographic elements and music styles. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8; 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $10. 206-6986. pima.edu.