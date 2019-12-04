Tucson Village Farm’s Holiday Market will have a number of gifts for sale, like homemade soaps and lotions. All proceeds support the farm’s educational programming.

 Courtesy Tucson Village Farm

Tucson Village Farm will hold its fifth annual Holiday Market this Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m.

The yearly community celebration, located at the farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave., will have a number of handmade gifts for sale, including soaps, lotions and creosote bundles.

Homemade soup and bread will be on the menu. There will be marshmallow roasting by the fire, cookie decorating and ornament making, as well as live music and a farm-fresh produce market.

All proceeds support the farm’s educational programming.

Tucson Village Farm is a working urban farm built by and for the youth of Pima County, and is a program of the Pima County Cooperative Extension and the University of Arizona.

The objective is to help connect young people to healthy food systems by teaching them how to grow and prepare fresh food and to make healthy life choices overall.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at pmachelor@tucson.com or 806-7754. On Twitter: @pattymachstar

Tags

Reporter

Patty covers issues pertaining to children and families as well as people living with disabilities. She previously reported on court cases, with an emphasis on juvenile court. She has worked for the Arizona Daily Star since 2001.