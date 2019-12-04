Tucson Village Farm will hold its fifth annual Holiday Market this Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m.
The yearly community celebration, located at the farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave., will have a number of handmade gifts for sale, including soaps, lotions and creosote bundles.
Homemade soup and bread will be on the menu. There will be marshmallow roasting by the fire, cookie decorating and ornament making, as well as live music and a farm-fresh produce market.
All proceeds support the farm’s educational programming.
Tucson Village Farm is a working urban farm built by and for the youth of Pima County, and is a program of the Pima County Cooperative Extension and the University of Arizona.
The objective is to help connect young people to healthy food systems by teaching them how to grow and prepare fresh food and to make healthy life choices overall.