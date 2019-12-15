All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Holiday Festival: Fundraiser for the Marine Corp League Detachment 007 Tucson — Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle. Over 40 artists with unique art. Start your holiday shopping. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 15. 668-9710. artattackaz.com.
Holiday Mercado Pop Up market — This n’ That Creative Studio, 7401 E. 22nd St. Music, foods, shopping, jumping castle, games and workshops. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15. 849-7770.
Holiday Mercado — This N’ That Creative Studio, 7401 E. 22nd St. Local artists and vendors with handmade food and goods. Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 15-17, 19-21. 849-7770.
WEDNESDAY
Master Gardeners Presentation: Succulents as Living Art — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Explore ways to use the wide variety of shape and color that cactus and succulents offer to create works of art. Master Gardeners will demonstrate how to build a cactus bowl using the principles discussed. Attendees will also learn how to build a low-cost olla to help larger container and rock gardens get through long, hot summers with little maintenance. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 18. Free. 594-5580.
THURSDAY
Canoa Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Vendors, artists, crafts, local produce, food and music. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 19. Free. 909-3218. webcms.pima.gov.
Hand Lettering Workshop with Joyful Mellie — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Learn two basic hand lettering fonts with several variations. The main focus will be faux calligraphy, a modern take on cursive that will mimic the look of a brush pen but is much simpler to master. The other font will be a modern capital, which pairs nicely with faux calligraphy. After some practice, you’ll have a chance to create a fun hand lettered piece to take home. Examples will be provided, along with support along the way. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19. $40. 389-8197. creativekindshop.com.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Thursdays. Dec. 19. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
SATURDAY
Holiday Vendor and Craft Fairs at Zpizza Tap Room — Zpizza Tap Room, 11165 N. LaCanada. Different vendors each week. 9 a.m.- noon. Dec. 21. Free. 329-8851. facebook.com.