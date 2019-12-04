All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Menlo Neighborhood 2nd Sunday Flea Market — Menlo Home and Garden, 914 W. Congress. Homemade goodies, arts and crafts and vintage goods. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8. 447-0584.
Mata Ortiz Trunk Show — Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Deals on authentic crafts and live artisan demonstrations. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. 202-3888.
Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show — La Paloma Academy, 8140 E. Golf Links Road. Shop from over 50 vendors with handmade holiday crafts and decorations, wood and metal art, jewelry, baked goods and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. 275-8201.
Holiday Mercado — This N’ That Creative Studio, 7401 E. 22nd St. Local artists and vendors with handmade food and goods. Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 12-14. 849-7770.
WEDNESDAY
Voyager Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jellies, honey and fruits and vegetables. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11. 574-6100.
THURSDAY
Canoa Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Vendors, artists, crafts, local produce, food and music. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 12. 909-3218.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
Holiday Festival: Fundraiser for the Marine Corp League Detachment 007 Tucson — Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle. Over 40 artists with unique art. Start your holiday shopping. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 13-15. 668-9710.
SATURDAY
Holiday Vendor and Craft Fairs — Zpizza Tap Room, 11165 N. LaCanada. Different vendors each week. 9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 14 and 21. 329-8851. f
Make Holiday Ornaments from Gourds, Pods and Devil’s Claw — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Make ornaments from products grown in the garden. 9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 14. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will help familiarize newcomers to Tucson with the unique climate, soil, and native plant types in the Sonoran Desert to help them transition successfully to desert gardeners. All experience levels are welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Holiday Arts, Crafts & Vendor Show — Amphitheater Bible Church, 226 W. Prince Road. Outdoor event with over 100 vendors with art, crafts, retail products, collectibles and antiques. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14. 1-910-364-4655. facebook.com.