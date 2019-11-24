All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Winter Wonderland Arts and Crafts Fair — Grand Luxe Hotel Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Over a 100 arts, crafts and vendor booths, plus food, music, face painting and jumping castles. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24. 1-910-364-4655. facebook.com.
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. $15. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Master Gardeners Presentation: Gardening FAQs — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Master Gardeners will present answers to the most frequently asked questions. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 24. 594-5275. pima.bibliocommons.com.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
Village of Elgin Craft Artist Festival — Elgin, AZ, 471 Elgin Road, Elgin. Hand made items. Local Arizona wines, spirits and non alcoholic beverages available. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30. 990-0137. photosbykcrego.com.
Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair — Zpizza Tap Room, 11165 N. LaCanada. Different vendors each week. 9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 30. 329-8851. facebook.com.